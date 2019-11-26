Jackson Curtis Martin III, 44, of Clearfield, and Amanda Nichelle Downs, 28, of Clearfield are accused of raping and molesting a young girl and taking photographs and videos of the crimes.
Clearfield Borough Police Department has charged Martin and Downs with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child and numerous counts associated with child pornography.
Martin is charged with a total of 1,867 felony counts and Downs is charged with a total of 171 felony counts for a total of 2,038 charges combined.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Jan. 8 Clearfield Borough Police Department was contacted by the State Police regarding a tip it had received on the Cyber Tipline for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip came from Facebook.
The referral detailed photographs sent from Downs’ Facebook account to Martin’s Facebook account on Nov. 18, 2018. Martin then sent the photograph to a Facebook account belonging to Shelly Ricketts, also of Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough Police interviewed Ricketts on Jan. 8. Ricketts said she has a sexual relationship with Martin and he would send her messages about sleeping with minors. She said she sent the pictures because Martin wouldn’t stop bothering her. She also said Martin would ask her to find a minor for him to have sex with.
On Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police served a search warrant at an apartment at 506 Zimmerman Ave. Police knocked on the door but there was no answer, so police opened the locked door without damaging the lock.
Inside, police found Martin lying on the couch. The apartment was in poor condition, with garbage and rotting food lying about. Also inside were numerous sexual-related items, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Police seized numerous items from the apartment including the firearm, drug paraphernalia, electronic devices and several sexual-related items.
Police interviewed Downs at the police station on Jan. 9. She said she and Martin engage in sexual role play and live together in the apartment. She said they have access to each other’s devices.
Martin was interviewed at the police station on Jan. 11. He denied any of his electronic devices contained illegal material, and said if there were, the blame belonged to Ricketts. He also said he and Downs have access to each other’s devices.
Thursday, Clearfield Borough police received the report of the forensic examination conducted by the state police Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Unit of Martin’s electronic devices. On his cell phone investigators found a video of Martin raping and molesting a female toddler as well as ten photographs.
On his electronic tablet investigators found 430 images and a video of Martin molesting a juvenile female. On a Samsung cell phone investigators found 1,100 images of Martin molesting a young girl. There are also explicit text messages between Downs and Martin discussing the images and videos.
Police believe Downs is related to the female victim and Downs is present in several of the images.
Martin also posted on the Internet that he had sex with a nine-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl.
Both Martin and Downs are being held in the Clearfield County Jail without bail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Dec. 4 at Centralized Court held at the jail.