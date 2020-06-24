At Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners, the board took the following actions:
- Approve the advertising agreement with RayMark Broadcasting (WOKW) for advertising services for the foster parent program for Children, Youth and Family Services at a cost of $375 per month. Solicitor Heather Bozovich said it is a yearly agreement.
- Approve the agreement with Zelenkofske Azelrod LLC. for accounting services to track grant funding expenditures from the state and federal governments.
- Approve the following Liquid Fuel allocations: Wallaceton Borough $3,000; Beccaria Township $4,060, and Cooper Township $5,457.
- Approve the transfer of Cole Kephart from collection/costs and fines to juvenile probation officer.
- The salary board voted to approve the creation of three full-time telecommunicator positions and one temporary full-time telecommunicator positions. Controller Charles Adamson voted in opposition. He said he believes the county should continue the system where telecommunicators should work part-time prior to becoming full-time. 911 Director Dave McClure said they have difficulty getting and keeping part-time employees causing the 911 center to have excessive overtime.