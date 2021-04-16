Clearfield Borough Council voted to authorize its solicitor to draw up amendments to its ordinances to close the Riverwalk amphitheater at 9:30 p.m. daily — and to raise the curfew age after receiving multiple complaints about the behavior of teens and young adults on the Riverwalk, at its meeting Thursday night.
Borough council authorized Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III to raise the age of the curfew from 16 to 18 and declare the Riverwalk amphitheater a park — meaning it would now close at 9:30 p.m. like all the other borough parks.
The curfew hours would remain the same, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Bell said he will write up a draft ordinance and send it to council members within the next week and ask for their input. He would then advertise the ordinance for passage at next month’s regular council meeting.
As for enforcement, he said he is going to discuss it with District Magistrate Michael Morris’ office for their input on how it would like it to be enforced, such as whether violators would be given a citation, a summary offense, a ticket, etc.
During the public comment portion at the beginning of the meeting, several people complained that teens and young adults are destroying property, littering, acting recklessly, playing and using foul language on the Riverwalk and the amphitheater.
Dawn Graham said she lives next to the Riverwalk and the behavior of teens on the Riverwalk is becoming intolerable.
“It’s just getting worse and worse,” Graham said.
She said large groups of teens are congregating on the Riverwalk and are using foul language, playing loud music with foul language and are destroying property.
She said the teens are doing things like, climbing on the roof of the Novey building or hanging from the Riverwalk sign, throwing bicycles in the river or putting them in trees, moving or tipping over park benches, and uprooting flowers and signs.
Graham also suspects there are drug deals occurring at night because often times two cars will pull in, no one will get out of the vehicles and then they will leave. She asked if there could be a curfew so kids aren’t out late at night and if the Riverwalk amphitheater could be closed at night like the other parks.
She said not all the kids are bad and said some have even apologized to her, but said some are on the path to becoming “major criminals.”
Graham said she knows a lot of people aren’t using the Riverwalk anymore because of the poor behavior of some teens on the Riverwalk.
“They don’t care and they have no respect,” Graham said.
She said she will not let her 7-year-old granddaughter use the Riverwalk and said she can’t even go outside on her porch or use her yard anymore because of the bad behavior on the Riverwalk.
“I feel like a prisoner in my own home,” Graham said. “I would like you to take some sort of action to bring peace back to my home.”
Graham said there needs to be more police presence in the area. She said in recent days the police department has been patrolling the area more and it has made a difference.
Councilman Steve Harmic who also lives along the Riverwalk, said he could back up all of Graham’s claims. He said he has seen Graham try to calmly address the situation with the teens and get verbally abused for her efforts.
“She didn’t work her whole life to make a home to be treated like that,” Harmic said.
Harmic also agreed over the last couple of nights the police have been patrolling the area and it has calmed things down significantly.
A member of the public, Mike McLaughlin, said too many young adults ride their bicycles too fast and recklessly, endangering the safety of pedestrians. He asked if the borough has video cameras at the Riverwalk.
Council President Lewis Duttry said the borough is looking into installing video cameras the Riverwalk. Mayor Jim Schell said they are hoping to get a camera system in the Riverwalk and Lower Witmer Park that would allow them to remotely monitor those areas.
Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said they have taken steps to address the problem. He said police department has increased both in-car and foot patrols in the Riverwalk area and said they have made progress in catching people destroying property. For example, he said they recently caught a person throwing a bike in the river.
“We are working on it,” McGinnis said.
He asked that if anyone sees any illegal activity on the Riverwalk to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 814-765-1533.