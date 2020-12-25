On Dec. 23, Clearfield Borough Police arrested Paul H. Hoyt of Clearfield for theft of a motor vehicle and other related charges. Hoyt was found to be in possession of stolen items that were removed from local businesses.
As police were conducting their investigation, other items were located that are accounted for and do not belong to the owner of the vehicle. It is believed that Hoyt was in the downtown area most of the evening and into the morning of Dec. 22 to Dec. 23. Police are asking the residents of the downtown area to check their vehicles to see if any items were removed. If so, please contact the Clearfield Borough Police Department to identify the items.