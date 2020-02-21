A cleaning lady is accused of stealing $6,500 in cash as well as household items from a residence in Lawrence Township.
Crystal Dawn Wise, 40, of Clearfield is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are felonies of the third degree and theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 31, the victim reported $6,500 in cash was stolen from a drawer in his home along Pifer Road and believed Wise was the culprit.
In addition to the cash, the victim reported a portable blender worth $30, a string of battery operated lights worth $10, curtains worth $30, a revolving orange Halloween light worth $20, a body wash set worth $80, and tanning supplies worth $15.
When asked by Officer Nicholas Kovalick of the Lawrence Township Police Department why he believed Wise was responsible for the thefts, the victim said recently Wise had taken his vacuum cleaner and when the victim confronted her about it, she admitted to stealing it and returned the vacuum.
On Feb. 11 Officer Zachary Cowan of the Lawrence Township Police Department interviewed Wise at the Clearfield County Jail. She initially denied the thefts but eventually admitted to taking items from the residence. She said she could not give them back because they were either broken or no longer had them.
She also eventually admitted to stealing cash from the residence because she was struggling financially. She said over a period of three or four months she stole between $700 and $1,000 but denied stealing $6,500.
Cowan stated that he believed Wise was being deceptive due to her demeanor and actions during the interview.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.