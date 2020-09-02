Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department gave an update on the investigation of accused murderer Anthony Grant Boone, 36, of Howard/West Decatur, and provided details on the massive manhunt that led to his arrest at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Supervisors.
Boone is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Solt, 40, of Clearfield, to death with a rifle as she sat on a backyard swing last Thursday afternoon along Legion Road in the Hyde section of Clearfield.
Boone fled the scene in his vehicle and a manhunt ensued, involving multiple agencies throughout the region.
Authorities received a report the next day that Boone was spotted between Clearfield and Curwensville. Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police and state troopers were dispatched to the area, and they located him with a rifle near Hogback Bridge at approximately 2 p.m. Boone shot himself in the chest/shoulder area when police ordered him to drop his firearm, according to a previous article in The Progress.
“It was a combined effort from everyone,” Clark said. “The result was that the subject was captured in less than 24-hours.”
Clark said a lot of man hours went into the manhunt for Boone.
“It was well worth it,” Clark said.
Clark said Boone is currently being treated at UPMC Altoona and it is still unknown whether he will survive his injuries. Clark said Boone has to undergo another surgery and if he survives, when he is well enough to be transported, Boone will be brought to the infirmary at SCI-Houtzdale to await his preliminary hearing.
Boone is charged with criminal homicide-homicide in the first degree, and illegal weapons and related charges.
Clark said there are guards stationed outside Boone’s hospital room 24-hours a day. Clark said the township police had been sharing guard duty with the state police, with the township taking the midnight shift and the state police covering the daytime and evening shifts. But Clark said the state police is no longer able to continue. Clark said the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department has agreed to pick up some of the slack and man the post from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“After that, I don’t know what we are going to do,” Clark said.
Clark said he is hoping the state Department of Corrections will be able to take over all three shifts in guarding Boone, but he said a lot of paperwork has to be completed first.
He said hopefully by Thursday or Friday, the DOC will take over looking after Boone.
Boone is originally from Howard but most recently had been living in West Decatur, but he had not yet changed his permanent address on his driver’s license, Clark said.
Clark said after the shooting, he believes Boone abandoned his vehicle in a rural area and fled on foot because he knew authorities were looking for the vehicle. Because Boone was found along the Old Erie Pike suggests he might have been trying to get back to his home in West Decatur to get another vehicle or ATV, Clark said.
Authorities are still searching for Boone’s vehicle, described as a light green Subaru Forester that appears to be silver with Pennsylvania license plate JTC-5813.
Clark said he has mapped out a search grid and they are using drones and other aerial assets to search for the vehicle. He is asking landowners in the Clearfield and Curwensville areas to search their properties for the vehicle.
“We do need to find the car,” Clark urged.
Clark said their chances of locating the vehicle will increase once the leaves start falling off the trees and hunting season starts.
Boone’s dog is also still missing, but Clark said there have been numerous sightings of the dog and it is believed Boone let the dog loose before abandoning the vehicle.
After Boone fled the scene, authorities thought he might try to get to Howard where he has family, so criminal investigators and state troopers from Rockview Barracks were dispatched to the Howard area to look for Boone and interview Boone’s parents and family and to check their family camps.
The township also received assistance from law enforcement from Curwensville Borough, DuBois City, and Sandy Township during the manhunt, Clark said.
Clark thanked all of the emergency responders involved in the operation including local fire departments and especially the dispatchers at the 911 Center.
Clark said he knows how “crazy” it can get in the 911 center because the other calls for service don’t stop during a manhunt.
“Those guys and gals over there did a tremendous, tremendous job,” Clark said of the dispatchers. “As they always do.”
Clark also praised lead investigator Sgt. Julie Curry for her work in the investigation and named her the Officer for the Month for August.
“She did an extraordinary job on this homicide investigation,” Clark said.
Supervisor Chairman Randy Powell also thanked all of the emergency responders, the street department and dispatchers for their work Thursday and Friday.
“They got the job done,” Clark said. “And I appreciate everyone who was involved.”