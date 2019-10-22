Judge Paul Cherry revoked the probation of Travis Michael Quackenbush, 21, of DuBois, and sent him to state prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl yesterday at revocation court.Cherry revoked Quackenbush’s probation and re-sentenced him for indecent sexual assault-victim less than 13 years old to serve eight months to two years in state prison.
According to a previous article in The Progress, in February of 2018, Quakenbush pleaded guilty to indecent assault/victim less than 13 years old, a misdemeanor of the first degree, for molesting a 4-year-old girl. At the time, Cherry sentenced him to pay a fine of $200 plus costs, serve six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years consecutive probation. He also pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and was sentenced to a $200 fine plus costs, and two years concurrent probation.
As a part of the sentence, Cherry also ordered Quackenbush to comply with all requirements under Megan’s Law, and to have no contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with children under 18 years old.
However, according to Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab, on Sept. 13, the mother of a 16-year-old girl reported to police that Quackenbush was having an inappropriate relationship with her daughter.
She said she discovered highly explicit Facebook messages that Quakenbush had sent her daughter and discovered he was meeting with her late at night outside of their home and in DuBois City Park.
Quackenbush was asked to report to the probation office and when confronted with the allegations, Quackenbush admitted to meeting with the girl. Quackenbush was then taken into custody and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Schwab said the DuBois City Police Department is still investigating the incident, but no charges have yet been filed.
Quackenbush’s attorney Steven Johnston asked Cherry to incarcerate Quackenbush in the Clearfield County Jail until the new accusations are resolved.
However, Cherry refused and said he is satisfied that Quackenbush violated the terms of his probation by having unsupervised contact with a juvenile and revoked his bail and sentenced him to state prison.