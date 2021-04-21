Moses C. Norris, 75, of Westover who is accused of molesting two girls, had charges of child rape and related charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Norris had the charges of child rape, felony of the first degree, two counts; criminal attempt/rape of a child — four counts; statutory sexual assault — two counts; and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse — three counts, all of which are felonies of the first degree, according to court documents.
He is also charged with aggravated indecent assault — three counts, felonies of the second degree; corruption of minors — seven counts; indecent assault/victim less than 13 years old — seven counts; indecent assault-victim less that 13 years old; and corruption of minors, all of which are felonies of the third degree, court documents show.
One count of rape of a child and one count of statutory sexual assault were withdrawn, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the two victims were interviewed individually in January and March at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield and reported Norris molested them on multiple occasions.
One of the girls also told investigators that Norris threatened to kill her family if she told anyone.
Bail is set at $50,000 monetary bail, which Norris posted with the assistance of Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.