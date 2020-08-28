Hannah Kay Vogel, 23, of Madera, who allegedly assaulted and almost killed a child, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Vogel is charged with aggravated assault-victim less than 13 years old, and endangering the welfare of children, both of which are felonies of the first degree; aggravated assault-victim less than six years old, and endangering the welfare of children, both of which are felonies of the second degree; and simple assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 10, 2019, Vogel took the victim to Q-Care in Philipsburg for treatment of injuries.
The doctor reported the child had unusual bruises behind both ears and forehead. Vogel also reported the victim was being treated by an eye doctor for a corneal scratch.
The doctor reported the child’s injuries to Childline as the victim was a possible victim of abuse.
The child was transported to Tyrone Hospital Emergency Room. Medical personnel reported the child was vomiting and had a head injury, and was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Children, Youth and Family Services and the state police interviewed Vogel, who said the victim had several accidents including falling down the stairs, falling off of a trampoline, running into a wall, etc.
UMPC Children’s Hospital conducted an examination and reported the child had extensive bruising behind both ears and neck, extensive bruising to the ear, bruising to multiple parts of the victim’s body including back, buttocks, back and abdomen; a subdural hematoma and an acute subdural hemorrhage (types of bleeding inside the skull;) edema (swelling) of the para spinal muscles and soft tissue swelling of the neck; retinal hemorrhages and a large corneal abrasion with sub conjunctional hemorrhages of the left eye.
Dr. Rachel Berger of UPMC Children’s Hospital reported the victim’s injuries were life threatening and characterized the case as a near-fatality. She reported the victim’s constellation of injuries is an indication of physical abuse.
The affidavit given to The Progress did not provide the age of the victim.
Vogel is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Vogel was represented by attorney Fred Hummel Jr. of Punxsutawney; the commonwealth was represented by Kara Marie Rice of the Office of the Attorney General in Pittsburgh.