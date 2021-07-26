Christopher Lee Poling, 34, of DuBois pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to serve a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at plea and sentencing court.
Poling pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 217 grams of methamphetamine — an ungraded felony and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, a felony of the first degree.
Poling was sentenced to serve 2.5 years to five years on each charge to be served consecutively.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 10, DuBois City Police conducted a traffic stop on Poling on East Park Avenue for having a headlight out.
Upon making contact with Poling, Doherty said he detected the strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Poling was searched and inside his pocket was found a baggie of marijuana and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
Poling was handcuffed and arrested and his vehicle was impounded in the police department garage.
Poling was interviewed at the station and he said he had two pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, which he said was for personal use.
A search warrant was obtained and Poling’s vehicle was searched.
Inside were found 10 bags of suspected marijuana, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, four bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine, $5,140 in cash, 63 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a digital scale and packaging materials.
Cherry also revoked Poling’s probation from a 2019 conviction of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and re-sentenced him to serve two to five years in state prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentences.
Poling was represented by Tami Fees of Winburne. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.