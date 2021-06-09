A homeless man accused of biting and spitting in the face of a member of the medical staff at Penn Highlands DuBois had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing held yesterday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Jason Ryan Arnold, 40 is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment for a March 20 incident where he allegedly bit and spit in the face of a emergency room staff member.
After being released from the hospital, Arnold allegedly stole a vehicle and drove it to Pittsburgh where he was arrested. Arnold is currently being housed in the Allegheny County Jail and participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.
The victim testified that on March 20, she was caring for Arnold in the Emergency Room. When asked by Arnold's attorney Jendi Schwab what Arnold was being treated for, the victim declined to say due to privacy laws.
When Schwab asked what symptoms he had the victim said, "He had tremors."
Arnold was scheduled for a CT scan and the victim said to keep him still for scan he was administered chemical restraints. She said they gave him a half dose at first but it didn't seem to have any affect so they gave him another half dose, but that didn't seem to have any affect either.
"He was the same throughout," the victim said.
She also said Arnold was acting paranoid when he was in the ER.
While on the CT scan table, Arnold suddenly sat up, breaking the velcro strap tied around his chest. He then spit in her face and bit the inside of her arm.
There was a nurse, a doctor and the CT scan technician in the room at the time of the attack and other people rushed into the room when Arnold sat up on the CAT scan table, the victim said.
The victim said he bit her in the inside of her arm causing pain.
First Assistant District Attorney provided the court with a photograph of the bite mark.
And when he spit in her face, the victim said she was wearing a mask but didn't have any eye protection.
She said she was then taken to the Emergency Room for treatment. A blood draw was performed on Arnold and he tested positive for hepatitis C.
She was provided treatment for infection and is still undergoing testing and monitoring for Hepatitis C. She said she is required to undergo six months of monitoring and has three months left.
During closing arguments Schwab asked Glass to dismiss the aggravated assault charge saying the Arnold was under sedation during the attack and commonwealth didn't prove Arnold intended to harm the victim.
Nedza said she would rely on the testimony and evidence. Glass bound over all charges to court saying it would be up to the jury to decide whether or not he intended to injure the victim.
In the stolen vehicle case, Arnold is charged with theft by unlawful taking-movable property, a felony of the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing yesterday on these charges as well but it was continued at the request of the commonwealth because the victim was not present.
Bail is set in the assault case at $25,000 monetary and $10,000 monetary for the theft case. Arnold also has warrants for his arrest in Allegheny County Cpl. Matthew Robertson of the DuBois City Police Department said.