Andria Annabell Cochran, 25, of Irvona, who is accused of leaving her young children alone attended, had all charged bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
The alleged incident occurred in 2017 but Cochran absconded and wasn’t arrested until July 5.
A neighbor of Cochran testified that on May 19, 2017, at about 10:45 a.m. she saw Cochran’s 5-year-old daughter unattended on Cochran’s porch without a shirt on.
The neighbor said she walked over to the girl and asked her what she was doing and the girl said she didn’t know where her mother was.
The neighbor then asked the girl where the baby was and she said the baby was inside. The neighbor said she looked in the window and could see the the infant curled up in the shell of a car safety seat that had its cushion removed.
She knocked and called for Cochran several times but she didn’t answer.
The neighbor called 911 and the dispatcher send they were sending a state police unit. She said the dispatcher told her to enter the home and secure the infant and the girl until he state police arrived.
So she did and she said she got some clothes for the girl and some formula for the infant and she brought the two children over to her house to wait for the state police.
Trp. Nicholas Rickerson testified that he responded to the residence on Rose Street, Irvona, and spoke to the neighbor who gave a smilier account of what happened as she did in court.
Rickerson said a few minutes later he saw Cochran walking down the street towards her residence.
Throughout the hearing Cochran would often interrupt the testimony by swearing, insulting the witnesses, and would sometimes would break out into song despite repeated commands from Ireland to stop.
When the commonwealth rested its case, Cochran insisted on reading the affidavit of probable cause in open court despite her attorney Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office strong recommendation that she shouldn’t.
Ireland told Cochran she didn’t need to read the affidavit since the court has a copy anyway but she insisted so Ireland permitted her to do so.
Cochran began reading the affidavit and but added self-incriminating statements as she did so.
She told the court that she had purchased some bad methamphetamine so she left to go to the Dollar General to buy a phone charger to call the father of her baby.
She said she didn’t remember many of the details because she was under the influence of methamphetamine and was a drug addict.
During cross-examination, Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab asked Cochran when she used the methamphetamine and Cochran said the night before.
During closing arguments Cochran became emotional and cried uncontrollably and said her children mean everything to her.
Nedza then asked Ireland to reduce Cochran’s bail but he refused and left it at $20,000 monetary.
Cochran is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and two summary counts of disorderly conduct.