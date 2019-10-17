Former SCI-Houtzdale corrections officer Crystal Bloom, 54, of Patton, who is accused of having an intimate relationship with an inmate at the prison, had a felony assault charge bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
She is charged with institutional sexual assault, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Darren J. Fisher, criminal investigator with the state Department of Corrections, testified that last March, he was notified by the superintendent at SCI Houtzdale who stated he noticed Bloom was spending a lot of time with an inmate alone in a storage closet.
Fisher said he responded to SCI-Houtzdale and they they placed two surveillance cameras in the storage closet on March 19 and retrieved the cameras on March 26.
Fisher said he reviewed the footage and saw the camera recorded Bloom and the inmate having intimate relations in the closet on March 23.
On March 27, Fisher said he interviewed the inmate who said he and Bloom had developed a romantic relationship, which he planned to continue once he was released from jail.
That same day, he interviewed Bloom and she admitted to being intimate with the inmate on that one occasion.
Nevling bound over the institutional sexual assault charge to court and set bail at $25,000 unsecured. He also ordered Bloom to have no contact with the inmate. Lumadue said Bloom has been removed from her position with the state Department of Corrections.
Bloom was represented by Beth Tibbott of Pittsburgh. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.