Jonathan Paul Pennington Jr., 20, of Madera, who is accused of assaulting and robbing a Walmart employee, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Pennington is charged with robbery-threat of immediate bodily injury, a felony of the first degree; robbery-take property from other/force; terroristic threats and unlawful restraint, which are misdemeanors of the first degree; conspiracy-strangulation and simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree and harassment.
Pennington along with Michael Young, 19, of Morrisdale and Ronald Pinto, 18, of Wallaceton allegedly forcibly restrained the 24-year-old victim and tried to force him to remove money from his bank account and his paycheck.
The victim testified the morning of Oct. 23 Pennington sent him a text asking him if he wanted to hang out. He replied he couldn’t because he was still in bed. He said Pennington continued to text him to try to meet and the texts were increasingly hostile, and he suspected Pinto was sending the texts because it is more in line with his personality.
The victim testified that he had blocked Pinto’s number so Pinto had Pennington send him the texts.
He said for several weeks Pennington and Pinto were forcing him to give them his paycheck and were trying to get $1,800 from him.
Pennington’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, asked if he owed them money and the victim said he didn’t, but he said Pinto and Pennington wanted his money to pay off their fines.
At approximately 11 a.m. the victim said he texted Pennington back and told him he was going out for his daily walk and he could meet him at Irwin Park.
Once at the park, the victim said Pennington, who was in a Dodge pickup, told him to get inside. Once he did, Pinto and Young appeared from the wood line near the parking lot. Pinto got in the front passenger seat putting the victim in the middle seat and Young sat behind him in the rear seat.
The victim said he tried to leave but Pinto prevented him from doing so and they took his cell phone and changed the password so he couldn’t access it.
He said they demanded he give them all of his money. Pennington then drove the truck from Irwin Park to CBT Bank at Bridge Street in Clearfield. While on the way, Pinto hit him twice in the knee with the blunt end of a hatchet, causing pain.
Young took a piece of rope and placed it around the victim’s neck and it was so tight he couldn’t breathe, and the victim had his feet on the dash of the truck, attempting to get free of the rope.
“I was gasping for air,” the victim said.
When he started to choke, Pennington told Young to stop and Young stopped.
He said they threatened to cut him up with the hatchet and put his body on his parents’ front porch if he told anybody.
Once at the bank, Pennington took his wallet and Pinto demanded he give him his password and he complied, fearing for his life.
However, they were not able to get any money out because he hadn’t been paid yet, so Pinto downloaded an app onto the victim’s phone which would allow the victim to remove money from his paycheck early.
On the way to Walmart the victim said Pennington punched him in the face and the three of them started laughing.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked if he received any other injuries and the victim said Pinto burned him twice on the arm with a lit cigarette and showed Judge Glass his scars. He also had red marks on his neck from the rope and bruises on his legs from the hatchet. He said the police photographed all of his injuries.
While at Walmart, the victim said the assailants told him if he told anyone what was going on, the three assailants said they would blindfold him, tie him up and take him out into the back woods to cut him up and throw him in the river.
The victim said Pennington and Pinto used his bank card to purchase approximately $120 of merchandise from Walmart while Young went with the victim to the service desk to have him pull out his paycheck early.
Because the victim was an employee and was known by the staff, the employee behind the counter there realized that something was wrong and asked him if he was OK.
The victim said he whispered to the employee that he couldn’t tell her because they had threatened his life.
She then brought him behind the counter and called the manager.
Officer Nicholas Kovalick of the Lawrence Township Police Department testified that he interviewed Pennington at the jail and he admitted to punching the victim and using his card to buy items at Walmart.
In her closing arguments, Schwab asked Glass to drop the second robbery charge saying the commonwealth did not provide evidence that Pennington physically took the victim’s wallet.
Nedza argued the law states it is robbery if the defendant forcibly takes the victim’s property no matter how slight the force.
Schwab also asked him to lower his bail from $250,000 monetary to $50,000 monetary. She said Pennington is not a flight risk and has lived in the area his entire life. Schwab said his only criminal history is a 2019 conviction from drug possession.
Nedza argued bail should be kept the same because of the seriousness of the crime, and she said the victim is terrified of Pennington.
“He’s a nervous wreck,” Nedza said. “He’s been through a lot.”
“Let’s give (the victim) some peace until at least we can have a trial on this,” Nedza added. “At least he won’t have to worry about being whisked away in a vehicle and have this happen to him all over again.”
Glass bound over all charged and kept bail at $250,000 monetary.
Young and Pinto have waived their right to preliminary hearings and they too are incarcerated in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.