A Clearfield man accused of molesting two girls and witness intimidation had the two cases consolidated and will face trial for both.
In the first case, Justin James Centra, 40, of Clearfield is charged with aggravated indecent assault, felony of the first degree, two counts; corruption of minors, felony of the third degree, three counts; indecent assault and corruption of minors, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.
In the second case, Centra is charged with 20 counts of intimidating witness, felony of the first degree; 20 counts of intimidates or intends to intimidate person from providing or withholding information, and 20 cases of obstruction, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to combine the two cases into a single trial instead of having two separate trials.
Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross III said it is proper to have both cases combined because Centra was attempting to intimidate one of the victims in the first case.
Centra’s court appointed attorney, Patrick Lavelle of DuBois, opposed the motion, arguing they are two separate and distinct cases and they should not be combined into a single trial.
President Judge Fredrick J. Ammerman ruled in favor of the commonwealth and consolidated the two cases.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 24 Lawence Township Police were dispatched to a residence for a report of a sexual assault.
The victim’s step-mother reported the 12-year-old female victim was staying overnight at the home of the other victim, a 15-year-old female. Centra is related to the homeowner and he was also at the residence that evening.
The stepmother said the girl had returned home later that night and when she asked why, the girl said she didn’t want to go back.
The victim later said she was sleeping and awoke to Centra molesting her.
The girl said she then left the residence and got a ride from a friend who lived nearby.
The 12-year-old victim was brought to the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield to be interviewed.
The girl said she was asleep when she awoke to Centra touching her inappropriately. She said she rolled over and tried to pretend she was asleep but Centra propositioned her several times.
He also told her several times not to tell anybody.
The girl said she didn’t know what to do so she sent a message to her friend and asked her if she and her mother could take her home.
They agreed and she asked them to pick her up down the street so Centra wouldn’t see her leave.
When she ran out of the residence she heard Centra yelling at her to come back.
A 15-year-old girl told police that Centra would to this to her when she was a child, and was physically abusive to her as well.
The 15-year-old victim, once she heard what happened to the 12-year-old victim, texted the girl’s stepmother and said Centra had been doing that to her for years.
The 15-year-old victim said Centra began molesting her on and off when she was between 10 and 11 years old.
She also said he was verbally and physically abusive to her and would often hit her in the head, throw things at her, push her into walls, mirrors etc.
Police reported they are familiar with Centra as he had prior arrests for domestic incidents and is known to have a temper.
On Sept. 10, Lawrence Township Police filed charges against Centra and he was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail.
On Jan. 11, Lawrence Township Police received 16 handwritten letters that Centra sent to one of the victims, asking her to send letters to the District Attorney’s Office and the judge telling them the other victim is lying and saw that he was sleeping at the time of the incident. In some of the letters he asked her to tell the police the two of them made the story up.
He also asked her to destroy the letters.
Centra also made a series of phone calls from the jail to one of the victims and her family, asking her to go to the District Attorney’s Office and tell them the allegations against him are lies. The phone calls were recorded.
Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department filed the witness intimidation charges against Centra. Bail is set at $50,000 monetary in the second case.