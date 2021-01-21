Staff at Clearfield County Jail are struggling with inmates with severe mental health issues, Warden David Kessling said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Kissing said there are two inmates with serious psychological issues. And he said their health is deteriorating and every day it gets more difficult for the prison staff to handle them.
“Right now we have no way to address these issues,” Kessling said.
He said they have tried to get them committed to the state hospital at Torrance, but it takes a minimum of 60 days to do so.
“It really presents a problem,” Kessling said. “It creates a dangerous situation.”
Kessling asked if there is some way they could get these inmates evaluated and treated and perhaps put on medication so they don’t injure themselves or others.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked if these two inmates are under sentence or are pretrial detainees.
Kessling said they were pretrial detainees.
Because they are pretrial detainees, it makes it more difficult because they have less options, Ammerman said.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said this is a problem because the state has a significant backlog in getting people to Torrance for pretrial evaluations.
However, he said there is a private facility, the Dickinson Center, that is now in the region that might be able to send someone to the jail to perform a mental health evaluation, but isn’t sure if they have a secure facility to house mental health inmates.
Commissioner John Sobel said the center might have a secure facility but he isn’t sure either.
Kessling said these two inmates have to be housed in a secure location.
Sayers said even if the Dickinson Center doesn’t have a secure facility, if it could send someone to the jail to perform competency evaluations on the two inmates, perhaps it would fast track them to be housed in the state hospital in Torrance.
Sayers and the commissioners said they would look into the issue further.