A parole hearing was held for Chelsey Dawn Neff, 30, for allegedly violating the conditions of her home detention for by using methamphetamine and having sexual relations in a shed.
According to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, in 2019, Neff was found guilty of contraband to an inmate and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months in the Clearfield County Jail but was allowed to serve a portion of the sentence on home detention.
When she was on home detention, on Sept. 18 the probation department received an anonymous phone call stating Neff was having sexual relations with men in a shed near her home.
The probation department contacted Neff and she admitted to having her boyfriend over to her home.
She was drug tested and tested positive for methamphetamine. She admitted to snorting methamphetamine two weeks prior.
The probation department reported that last month, Neff completed a drug rehabilitation program.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman ordered Neff to be drug tested and she tested positive for Buphrenorphine, a prescription medication used to treat drug addiction.
Neff told the court she had a prescription for the drug.
Neff has 63 days remaining in her original six month sentence and is recommending she serve the remaining 63 days in the Clearfield County Jail.
Ammerman said that since that the Clearfield County Jail has had several positive COVID-19 tests and the jail’s administration is recommending delayed committments for defendants, he is going to continue Neff’s case for two months so they can “see if she does everything she is supposed to do and if she does anything she isn’t supposed to do.”