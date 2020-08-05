Austin John Gill, 22, of Carrolltown, Cambria County, who is accused of punching a woman in the face with brass knuckles, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 11, 2019 in Westover, Gill struck a female with a closed fist while wearing brass knuckles. The victim suffered multiple injuries including a concussion, a deviated septum in her nose, and bruising on her face.
He is charged by Punxsutawney-based state police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, a felony of the second degree; makes, sell, repairs/possess offensive weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both are misdemeanors of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense.
He is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Gill is represented by attorney Robert Donaldson of Altoona. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.