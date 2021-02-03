Jason Scott Brundridge, 37, of Penfield, who is accused of burglarizing a DuBois home, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing held before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
The hearing was held via video teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Nov. 16, DuBois City Police charged Brundridge with burglary — a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass — felony of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the first degree; and criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police were called at 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 27 to a South Church Street residence for a report of a burglar.
A woman stated that a man allegedly broke into her residence through the back door, stealing several items and causing damage to the residence, the affidavit said. The woman also stated that a juvenile also allegedly witnessed Brundridge coming out of the house and he would not let the juvenile into the residence.
Brundridge then allegedly drove away in a white Ford F-150 with a black ladder rack on the bed, the affidavit said.
The affidavit stated that the woman returned home to find the back door kicked in and the frame broken. A large part of the kitchen counter had been removed and was taken. A box was broken on the floor along with her bedroom door being smashed in and the bathroom flooring removed, according to the affidavit. The woman noted that a 60-inch Westinghouse television, valued at $575, and a Yeti cooler, valued at $400, were also reportedly missing.
The property owner was also on scene, the affidavit said. The police later received an estimate for the materials and repairs totaling $3,463.
Brundridge was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail, but it was lowered at the hearing yesterday by Glass to $25,000 unsecured but supervised bail. He is scheduled to be released.
Brundridge was represented by Justin John-Earl Ketchel, of Pittsburgh; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.