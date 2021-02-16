Derek Brothers, 28, of Clearfield had his probation revoked and was sentenced to state prison after he was caught with methamphetamine.
Brothers had failed to report to his probation officer as directed after being released from prison following a 2015 conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
Lumadue said on Oct. 13, Lawrence Township Police charged Brothers with possession of a controlled substance after he was caught with methamphetamine in an unapproved residence.
Brothers’ court appointed attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, said Brothers admits to the probation violation and has accepted a guilty plea for a time served sentence on the new drug charges.
Maines said Brothers has been incarcerated for more than four months and asked Cherry to keep his sentence on the probation violation a county jail sentence along with inpatient drug rehabilitation.
“He’s already done a lot of time on that and if we could couple that with some rehabilitation it would be a just result,” Maines said.
Brothers also asked Cherry to send him to rehab.
“I have a problem and I need help,” Brothers said.
Cherry revoked Brothers probation and re-sentenced him on the possession with intent to deliver charge to serve a minimum of 15 months and a maximum of 30 months in state prison.
Cherry said he gave Brothers a state prison sentence because this is Brothers’ 5th probation violation and said his severe drug addiction problem is best dealt with in state prison.