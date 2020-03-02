Attorney Blair Harry Hindman, 56, of Brookville, who was arrested for DUI last fall, was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday.
The ARD program is a rehabilitation program for those with limited or no prior offenses.
Ammerman ordered Hindman to pay $650, of which $250 goes to the Sandy Township Police Department plus court costs, be on six months of ARD probation, and is required to complete the DUI school within eight weeks. Hindman is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or entering any bars or taverns except when playing in a band.
Ammerman also ordered him to perform community service at the direction of the probation department and said Hindman’s driver’s license would be suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards.
Hindman was represented by Attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
According to a previous story published in The Progress, Hindman was arrested by Sandy Township Police for driving erratically in the area of the Bee Line Highway and Interstate 80.
The lab toxicology report received from the state police dated Oct. 21 showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.262 percent, more than three times Pennsylvania’s legal limit for blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent.