Mark Allen Emigh, 44, of Boggs Township, who is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass, yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the female victim said on March 10 at approximately 12:30 p.m. she went to Emigh’s residence at 209 Company Rd. to get window tint to put on her vehicle.
When she was there he asked her if she wanted to come inside.
She said she sat on the couch when Emigh came over and began to kiss her. She told him no but he held her down and forcefully kissed her. She said she got up and went to grab her keys but he took the keys out of her reach and forcefully kissed her and groped her.
She said she was able to get away but he blocked the door and made her promise not to tell anyone.
The girl then left the residence and informed authorities.
Emigh is charged with corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree; unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, a felony of the third degree; indecent assault-forcible compulsion, a misdemeanor of the first degree; indecent assault-without consent, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
At 9:30 p.m. on March 10, she was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a sexual assault evidence collection, and samples were sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing. Emigh’s DNA was found on the girl’s body, the report stated.
Emigh is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. He was represented by Steven Paul Trialonas of State College; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County Disrtict Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.