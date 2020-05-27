The owner of Billy’s Burgerland, Priscilla Brown, said her restaurant was recently attacked and threatened over its early reopening.
Brown said Tuesday morning in a telephone interview that at approximately 10:30 a.m., one of the waitresses was outside when a male in his 30’s wearing a mask, shorts and a black T-shirt approached her.
The male asked the waitress if the establishment was up to code and the waitress responded, “We are doing the best we can.”
The male responded by saying, “Well let’s see how many customers you get now.”
The male then took a Mountain Dew bottle filled with sewage or human waste or similar substance and began dumping it on the grassy area by the front door.
The waitress yelled at the male and he responded by saying, “I’ll be back every day until you close.”
The male then left on foot on Race Street.
However, Brown said the male had not returned as of 11 a.m. yesterday.
She said the substance had a foul odor for about 10 minutes before going away.
Brown said no customers were outside at the time, but she said there were customers inside in the dining room who saw the incident through the windows.
“I’m not afraid of getting (coronavirus) as much as I am afraid of people who are this rude and ignorant,” Brown said.
Brown said the incident was reported to the Lawrence Township Police Department, which is investigating the incident.
Brown reopened the restaurant’s dining room last Saturday with reduced seating before Gov. Tom Wolf announced Clearfield County would be moving to the green phase on Friday, which would allow restaurants to reopen their inside dining rooms.
She said the restaurant has been busy since its reopening. She said they were extremely busy Saturday and were busy again Tuesday.