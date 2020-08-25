HOUTZDALE — Current Bigler Township Supervisor R. Philbert Myers was found guilty of harassment and disorderly conduct in regards to a parking dispute with his neighbor in Madera on May 23.
During yesterday’s Summary Non-Traffic Hearing held in front of Senior Magisterial District Judge James L. Hawkins in Houtzdale, Myers pled not guilty to all of the charges but in the end, Hawkins found him guilty of three summary offenses — one count of disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense; and two counts of harassment — subject to other physical contact.
According to the citation, troopers had been investigating a report of missing juveniles on May 23 nearby when Myers allegedly began to scream at a 54-year-old man in regards to parking on Myers’ property. He was then told by Cpl. Robert Straw to return to his residence because the trooper was investigating the report of missing juveniles, to which Myers responded Straw by stating, “he didn’t care who the (expletive) I was.”
Myers then said to the neighbor that he was “going to beat his (expletives).”
During the hearing, Myers said police did not get his side of the story about the situation, stating he had told the neighbor numerous times about parking on his property, while the neighbor told police that night that he had no idea about it.
Myers also questioned why didn’t Straw return to the scene after he said he would, to which Straw said given how irate Myers was originally, he “didn’t think it would help the situation.”
The neighbor said during the hearing that had there not been missing juveniles, he probably would’ve been in Myers’ situation sitting there with the charges instead.
Myers apologized for the tone that he had with Straw in regards to the situation, but said it had been taking place for quite sometime — as he felt that wasn’t conveyed to police.
“It has been an ongoing issue for two years,” Myers said. “It just didn’t happen overnight.”
Myers said he would accept Hawkins’ ruling but also stated that he felt the neighbor should also be charged, calling it defiant trespassing.
“(The neighbor) was trespassing — simple as that,” Myers said in closing remarks.
Hawkins then found Myers guilty of all charges and he was fined $100 each plus court costs. Hawkins told Myers he had 30 days to appeal if he chooses to do so.