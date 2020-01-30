Request for a bench warrant was issued for Allison Elizabeth Black, 27, of Port Matilida after she failed to appear for her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
A hearing was held in absentia and all charges were bound to court.
Black is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 12, state police were dispatched to the Nittany Minit Mart along the Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morrisdale for a report of employee theft.
According to the company’s district manager and loss prevention, Black allegedly stole $2,206 from the store.
Black reportedly admitted to taking money from the register approximately three times a week for a month and said the amount taken would be a lot. She also said she would steal merchandise from the store when she was working.
Loss prevention said video surveillance shows Black taking $2,206, but they believe the total is higher but cannot prove it because the video footage had expired.