A bench warrant was issued for Roland Edward Dixon, 69, of Munson, after he failed to show up for sentencing court Tuesday.
Dixon, who is accused of stealing a truck, had accepted a plea deal with the commonwealth and was scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, but he failed to show up. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Dixon is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 1, 2018 the victim reported his 1996 Ford F-250 pickup was stolen from 2354 Deer Creek Rd., Morris Township.
The victim said the pickup was parked next to the garage. It didn’t have an engine installed and the engine was in the bed of the truck.
State Police discovered that Dixon and another male had taken the truck to Natalie’s Auto Recycling sometime during the week of July 20-27, 2018.
State Police spoke to Dixon, who said the owners of the property where the truck was located gave him permission to take the truck.
State police spoke to the family of the property owners who said Dixon asked them if he could take the truck, but they told him the truck wasn’t theirs to give away.
They said Dixon made the comment that he could make the truck “disappear.”
The property owners said they didn’t know Dixon and he randomly stopped by and inquired about the truck.