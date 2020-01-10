A bench warrant was issued for an Illinois man who failed to show up for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris, Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Mihail Victor Costetchi, 34, of Schaumburg, Ill., is charged with theft of services, a felony of the third degree, and defiant trespass-posted, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 13, Costetchi was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 when he was involved in a crash. Bigler Boyz had the tractor-trailer towed to its facility.
The tractor was released that night but the trailer remained on Bigler Boyz property.
Costetchi and his company were informed that it would cost $75 per day to keep the trailer on their property. Months went by but no one ever retrieved the trailer.
On July 2, Costetchi contacted Bigler Boyz and said he was coming to get his trailer but did not want to pay the storage fees.
On Sept. 4 at 5:47 a.m., Costetchi arrived at Bigler Boyz, hooked up the trailer and left without making any payment to the victim.
Total due for the storage fees is $15,375.
Later that day, a state trooper contacted Costetchi who admitted he did retrieve the trailer that day. He said his boss told him that the bill was paid and it was OK to pick up the trailer.
Numerous attempts were made by the state police to contact Costetchi’s boss and no representative from AMC Logistics could be reached about this incident either.
Because Costetchi didn’t appear in court, the preliminary hearing was held in absentia and all charges were bound over to court.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth in the case.