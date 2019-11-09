A bench warrant was issued for Tyler Jordan Knepp, 26, of Clearfield, after he failed to show for his preliminary hearing at Centralized Court on Thursday.
Knepp is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; intentional possession with a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 16 at 1:40 a.m. Lawrence Township police spotted Knepp driving a vehicle from the Sheetz parking lot along state Route 879. Knepp had a mental health warrant for his arrest and a traffic stop was initiated. Inside the vehicle police located a loaded .22 caliber handgun, several smoking pipes, syringes, a tourniquet, suspected 20 grams of methamphetamine, scales, and many clear plastic baggies.
Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling held the hearing in abstentia, bound over all charges to court and issued a bench warrant for Knepp’s arrest.