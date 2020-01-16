A bench warrant request was issued for Nicholas James Litzinger, 25, of Grampian after he failed to show for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Litzinger is charged with forgery, a felony of the second degree; criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree theft property-lost etc by mistake and receiving stolen property, both of which are misdemeanors of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 9, Clearfield Borough Police Department was informed by the victim that someone had tried to use his a check from his account.
There had been a previous incident where the victim’s wife had lost her wallet, and it was later found by Litzinger, who allegedly proceeded to use her credit cards.
Litzlinger was interviewed by borough police and admitted to using the credit cards.
On Nov. 9, the victim said someone wrote a check for $100 using the checkbook that had been with his wife’s previously stolen wallet, and someone attempted to deposit the money into another account. The attempt failed because the victim had canceled the account due to the previous incident.
Police contacted Litzinger and he came to the police station on Nov. 13 to be interviewed. During the interview, Litzinger said he obtained the checkbook from the previous incident. He said he owed someone money so he wrote him a check using the victim’s check for $100.