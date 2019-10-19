A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Samuel G. McGarry, 46, of Curwensville, after he failed to show up for his preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
McGarry is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children-parent/guardian/other commits offense — first degree misdemeanors; one count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct — an ungraded summary offense; one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia — an ungraded misdemeanor; and one count of disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense — a misdemeanor of the third degree.
The hearing was held in abstentia and Judge Nevling bound over all charges to court.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Aug. 20, Officer Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police Department received a call stating a person witnessed four young children in the middle of the street. The person then saw a man nearby slumped over in a chair at his house and appeared to be passed out.
When police arrived, police found the four children to be between the ages of three and five. As police explained to McGarry why they were there, he became agitated and was using lewd language.
The affidavit said McGarry showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, such as glassy/bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and confusion.
While police spoke with McGarry, they learned that a video of the incident was taken and police viewed it. The video depicted McGarry with his head in his hands while the children were on the street. At one point, the oldest child also attempted to wake McGarry up.
As police found a gray plastic grocery bag where McGarry was sitting that contained two cigarette rollers, empty cigarette papers, a lighter and one used syringe with an orange cap.