A bench warrant was issued for Nicholas James Litzinger, 26, of Clearfield, after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Litzinger is charged with forgery — a felony of the second degree, theft by deception — a misdemeanor of the second degree and bad checks — a summary offense.
Since he failed to appear, the preliminary hearing was held in absentia and all charges were bound over to court by Morris and the bench warrant for his arrest was issued.
Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross III represented the commonwealth at the hearing.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 2, the manager of JG Food Warehouse reported to Clearfield Borough police that someone used a check from the account of a local church to purchase $55.68 worth of items.
When the store went to cash the check, it was informed by the bank that the account was closed.
Officer Nathan Fritz of the Clearfield Borough Police Department contacted the account holder who said he and his wife are responsible for the finances of the church and his wife had lost her purse with the checkbook inside, so they had the account closed.
Two days later, Fritz reported that Litzinger wrote a check to himself from the church account for $100 and attempted to cash it but the check didn’t go through because the account was already closed.