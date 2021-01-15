Twenty banner brackets on the light poles in downtown Clearfield have been damaged, most likely due to vandalism, borough operations manager Leslie Stott said at Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council.
“It looks like we have a lot of people doing chin ups on them and breaking them off,” Stott said.
The brackets are used to hang seasonal and holiday banners as well as the banners honoring law enforcement military veterans and first responders, which are hung in spring.
“The disgusting thing about it is we can’t even put up the banners for the military, the police officers and the firefighters this spring because of it,” Street Foreman Todd Kling said said. “I hope whoever did it can go to sleep tonight and be happy and proud of themselves.”
Kling urged anyone with information on somebody who damaged the brackets to contact the police.
“It really does bother me,” Kling said. “They should be ashamed of themselves.”
The brackets were on the light poles along Front Street and 3rd Street, Kling said.
Stott said the borough has TD Fabricating and Welding of Clearfield working on a solution to fix the banners, but she said the cost to do so could be substantial.
She also said manager John Williams of the Clearfield Municipal Authority is also looking into having a 3-D bracket printed as a possible fix and Kling is working on a solution in the borough shop.
“We are trying everything,” Stott said.
Kling they had a similar issue a few years ago outside of a local establishment, but it went away after the borough spoke with the owner who worked with them, allowed them to install cameras and the owner warned his patrons.
Stott said they are also having issues with vandalism in Lower Witmer Park and asked residents that if they see any vandalism taking place to contact the police department as soon as possible.
“Hopefully we can stop some of the destruction that is happening around town,” Stott said.
Kling said the vast majority of the people in the are terrific people and the people committing the vandalism are not representative of the community.
“It’s a few people who cause the trouble,” Kling said.