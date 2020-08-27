William Benjamin Cochran, 34, of Coalport had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Cochran is charged with aggravated assault, felony of the first degree, two counts; criminal mischief-damage to property, felony of the third degree; robbery, a felony of the third degree; terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts; and two counts of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 22 between 9-11 p.m., two male victims went to a residence along Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township to pick up a vehicle when they were assaulted by a group of men.
The first victim told Clearfield-based state police that when they got out of the car, people were coming at them as if it was planned.
He said he knew one of the attackers — Cochran. He said Cochran was punching the second victim and Cochran had a gun.
The victim said they both got back into the car but a female had taken the keys, so they couldn’t leave.
He said the attackers then started smashing his car with baseball bats.
After Cochran smashed the window he pulled the first victim out of the car and they starting hitting and kicking him.
Cochran then took his gun and put it against his mouth and said he was going to kill him.
The first victim had a large bruise on his left arm, according to the state police.
The second victim had a similar account. He said the car was in the driveway and when he opened the door, “Jimmy” was in the driver’s seat. Victim two said when he opened the door he was hit from behind and they were attacked by seven or eight people and eventually a female gave them back the keys and told them to leave. He said he recognized Cochran and “Jimmy.”
The second victim had injuries to his left eye, left index finger and right leg.
Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $8,075.
Fingerprints were lifted from the exterior of the vehicle and one matched Cochran.
On Jan. 21, state police interviewed James Christopher Potts, 19, of Fallentimber, and he was asked what happened that day.
Potts said he was sitting in a car in the driveway when two men pulled up. He said one of the men punched him over the car he was driving. He was asked if Cochran was there and he said he was.
Potts was asked who smashed up the car, and Potts said it might have been him.
Potts has also been charged in the incident, and both are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.