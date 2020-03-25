Dahr L. Dodge, 45, of Woodland who is accused burning down his uninsured home, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 4 at approximately 6 p.m. fire fighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to 22 Goodrow Ln. in Bradford Township for a structure fire.
The fire department assumed the fire was accidental because the home was uninsured.
However, an investigation by state police Fire Marshall Greg Agosti determined there was a strong indication it was arson.
On March 3, Trooper Derek Southern interviewed Dodge at the Clearfield County Jail where he was incarcerated for another matter, and Dodge admitted to lighting a trash can on fire in the living room of his residence. He then went outside and waited for the fire department.
Dodge is charged with arson-danger of death or bodily injury, a felony of the first degree; failure to control/report dangerous fire, a misdemeanor of the first degree and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Dodge was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II.