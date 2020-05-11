PUNXSUTAWNEY — State police in collaboration with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett's office have arrested William Joseph Sivak, Jr., 65, of Corsica, in connection with the death of Amos Leroy Smail, 60, of Corsica.
On May 10 at 8:30 a.m., Punxsutawney-based state police received notification and responded to a reported shooting incident at a residence located in Union Township, Jefferson County.
Investigation revealed that Sivak allegedly shot and killed Smail, his roommate, at their residence following an argument. Sivak was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is awaiting formal arraignment.