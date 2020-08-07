Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of July. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Dylan William Bennett, 29, of Clearfield, DUI 0.147 percent blood alcohol content, $900 plus costs, $350 of which goes to the Lawrence Township Police Department, six months ARD probation, complete DUI school, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or entering any bars/taverns, complete 30 hours of community service, $162 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; disregard traffic lane $35, fine plus costs. He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz.
- Gerald Michael Hopkins, 34, of Uniontown, DUI 0.273 percent BAC, $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways lined for traffic $35 fine plus costs; failure to notify police of accident $35 fine plus costs.
- Sarah Elizabeth Vining, 26, of Smithmill, DUI 0.14 percent BAC, $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 30 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney; Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
- David Richard Welker, 30, of Clearfield, DUI-controlled substance $900, $350 of which goes to the Lawrence Township Police Department, plus costs, one year ARD probation, DUI school, drug and alcohol counseling, no alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department or bars, 30 hours community service, $152 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; driving at safe speed $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Maines.
- Devon Michael Yusnukis, 24, of DuBois, DUI 0.099 percent BAC, $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 20 hours community service; general lighting requirements $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Robbie Taylor of DuBois.
- Dana William Strayer, 59, of Warriors Mark, DUI 0.19 percent BAC, $900 plus costs, 18 months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours of community service; driving wrong way $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Joel Christopher Seelye of Franklintown.
- Mark Robert Krchnak, 29 of Uniontown, DUI 0.18 percent BAC, $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service; driving right side of road $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Pentz
- Michael James Sanchez, 32, of Curwensville, DUI-controlled substance, $900/$350 of which to the Lawrence Township Police Department, one year ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 60 hours community service, $384 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department; improper muffler $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Jessica Jane Blake, 26, of Osceola Mills, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Christian Robert Case, 51, of Fallentimber, DUI 0.148 percent BAC, $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars except for employment purposes, 30 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; minimum speed limit $35 fine plus costs; careless driving $35 fine plus costs.
- Jordan Nicholas Hatten, 23, of DuBois, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Stephanie Lee Kelly, 42, of Rockton, DUI-general impairment, $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 20 hours community service; roadways lined for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
- Corey Rosman, 21, of Punxsutawney, DUI 0.158 percent BAC, $900/$350 of which to the DuBois City Police Department plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 30 hours community service; license suspension according to PennDOT standards; careless driving $35 fine plus costs, traffic control device $35 fine plus costs.
- Shay Michael Shaw, 30, of Clearfield, DUI 0.285 percent BAC, $900/$350 of which to the Lawrence Township Police Department plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service, $172 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department; no rear lights $35 fine plus costs.