Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of July. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
• Joann Maines, 63, of Penfield, DUI 0.135 percent blood alcohol content, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, prohibited from using alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department, 30 hours of community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
• Jamie Lee English, 39, of Houtzdale, DUI-controlled substance, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, driving unregistered vehicle $85 fine plus costs.
• Carl Raymond Colgan, 38, of DuBois, DUI 0.158 percent BAC $650, $250 of which goes to the DuBois City Police Department, plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 30 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: CJ Zwick of DuBois.
• Christopher Mark Stotish, 58, of DuBois, DUI 0.149 percent BAC $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 30 hours community service, roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs: Attorney: Zwick.
• Richard Lynn Simmons, 48, of Brisbin, DUI 0.255 percent BAC, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs, no seat belt $20 fine plus costs.
• Troy Irvin Swoope, 49, of Madera, DUI 0.116 percent BAC $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 30 hours community service; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs.