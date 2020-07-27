President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of July. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Jason Deon Allen, 25, of Curwensville, DUI-controlled substance $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns, complete DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, 60 hours community service; driving at safe speed $35 fine plus costs.
- Tioni Shareese Alvarez, 46, of Bronx New York, DUI-controlled substance $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 60 hours community service; possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs.
- John Robert Fenton, 38, of Curwensville, DUI $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 30 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways lined for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
Cara J. Park, 47, of Penfield, bad checks, $900 plus costs, $350 of which to the Clearfield Borough Police Department, six months ARD probation, 20 hours community service, $333 restitution to J.G. Food Warehouse, no contact with JG Food Warehouse.