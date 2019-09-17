Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at the August session of Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of August. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
• Thomas Wayne Baer, 68, of Irvona, DUI 0.09 percent blood alcohol content, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, prohibited from using or possessing alcohol and is prohibited from entering any bars, 20 hours community service, driving on right side of roadway $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
• Mason Michael Guelich, 19, of Curwensville, DUI-general impairment, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department or bars, 20 hours community service. Attorney: Pentz.
• Richard Lynn Hagen, 61, of Rockton, DUI general impairment, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 20 hours community service, no seat belt $20 fine plus costs. Attorney: Jeffrey DuBois of DuBois.
• Brittany M. Llewellyn, 28, of Penfield, DUI 0.185 percent BAC $650, $250 of which goes to the DuBois City Police Department, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Attorney: Chris Mohney of DuBois.
• Shawn Thomas McFarland, 44, of DuBois, DUI 0.15 percent BAC $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 30 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, failure to use low beams $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
• Nicholas Charles Knerr III, ARD rejected by Cherry due to prior record, guilty plea DUI-general impairment, $300 fine plus costs, six months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.
• Jared William Kuhn, 22, of Brockway, DUI 0.142 percent, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 30 hours community service; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Blair Hindman of Brookville.
• Johnathon Quinn Padgett, 22, of Clearfield, DUI 0.175 percent BAC $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• Mark Mitchell Guthrie Jr., 22, of Mahaffey, ARD rejected by Cherry due to prior record, placed back on the trial list.
• Tristan Donald Ridgley, 19, of Allport, did not appear, bench warrant issued, ARD rejected and is ineligible for ARD, placed on the trial list.
• Kathy Jo Toy, 67, of Ford City, DUI 0.175 BAC, $650/$250 to Sandy Township Police Department, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards.