Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of June. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
- Matthew Sheldon Spratt, 33, of DuBois, DUI-controlled substance, $650, $250 of which goes to Clearfield Borough Police Department, plus costs six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department, or enter any bars/taverns, 60 hours community service, $256 restitution to Clearfield Borough Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; compliance with exhaust requirements $35 fine plus costs.
- Ryan Matthew Sprague, 26, of DuBois, DUI 0.187 percent blood alcohol content, $650/$250 to DuBois City Police Department, plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service, $134 restitution to DuBois City Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT standards.
- Michael Patrick Beretsel, 50, of Penfield, DUI 0.1875 percent BAC, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards.
- Dillon Daniel Cole, 26, of Clearfield, DUI 0.186 percent BAC, $650/$250 to Clearfield Borough Police Department, plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service, $157 restitution to Clearfield Borough Police Department.
- Daniel Richard Ryder, 20, of Morrisdale, DUI 0.125 percent BAC, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 30 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; careless driving $35 fine plus costs.
- Russell M. O’Shea, 70, of Philipsburg, DUI, did not appear, bench warrant issued.