President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of July.
• Leah Fleeger, 30, of DuBois, DUI 0.232 percent blood alcohol content, $650, $250 of which goes to the Sandy Township Police Department, six months ARD probation, complete DUI school, prohibited from using or possessing alcohol or entering any bars/taverns, complete 60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; careless driving $35 fine plus costs. Attorney David Hopkins of DuBois.
• Michael Phillip Durlin, 20, of Philipsburg, ARD rejected, placed back on the trial list.
• Terry Lee Baker, 55, of Clearfield, DUI 0.102 percent BAC, $650/$250 to Lawrence Township Police Department, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcoholor bars, 60 hours of community service, $162 restitution to Lawrence Township Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, not use low headlights $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Edward Nicholson of Murrysville.
• Stephen Patrick Fauls, 62, of DuBois, DUI 0.205 percent BAC, $650/$250 to DuBois City Police Department, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; obedience to traffic control devices $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
• Casey Ann Buck, 36, of Clearfield, DUI-controlled substance, $650/$250 to Lawrence Township Police Department, plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 60 hours community service, $439 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT regulations. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defenders office.
• Melissa Dale Hearn, 39, of DuBois, DUI 0.147 percent BAC, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation DUI school, no alcohol or bars, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston
• Wyatt Charles McGeary, 22, of Gibsonia, continued.
• Frederick Jeremiah Porrin, 20, of DuBois, DUI-controlled substance, $650 plus costs, one year ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT regulations; no headlights $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• Frederick Lee Harry Hinks, 53, of Hyde, ARD rejected by the court, placed back on the trial list.
• Jeremy Wayne Jones, 42, of Morrisdale, DUI 0.14 percent BAC, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 30 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT regulations, no seat belts $20 fine plus costs.
• Olivia R Prave, 24, of Curwensville, DUI .096 percent BAC, $650/$250 to Lawrence Township Police Department plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars except for employment purposes, 20 hours of community service, $162 restitution to Lawrence Township Police Department, improper signal $35 fine plus costs.
• Nicholas Martin Newcamp, 18, of DuBois, possession of drug paraphernalia, $650/$250 to the DuBois Area School Police, plus costs, one year ARD probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling, 20 hours community service.
• Travis Ivan Kyler, DUI 0.148 percent BAC, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 30 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT regulations; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
• Hunter Vincent Lancaster, 22, of Curwensville, DUI-controlled substance, $650/$250 to the Lawrence Township Police Department, plus costs, one year ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 60 hours community service, $439 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT regulations; no rear lights $35 fine plus costs.