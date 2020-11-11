President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman handed down a stiff sentence to a Munson man for misbehaving at the jail.
Jeremy David Nearhood, 41, was before Ammerman for a parole revocation hearing. He was arrested for failure to report to the probation office as directed, failure to pay fines and costs, and failure to refrain from unlawful possession of controlled substances or paraphernalia.
Nearhood’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said Nearhood is waiving the reading of the complaint and admits to the violation.
Ammerman said he received a report from Warden David Kessling, which states on Oct. 21, Nearhood assaulted another inmate and several inmates witnessed the assault and reported the incident.
Johnston argued Nearhood’s position is that he didn’t instigate the incident and by the time corrections officers responded it was painted differently.
“He himself was put in a bad situation,” Johnston said.
Ammerman asked Johnston if Nearhood has been charged with anything else, and Johnston said he has also been charged with simple assault and DUI.
Ammerman revoked Nearhood’s parole and ordered him to serve no less than 150 days in jail before being reconsidered for parole. Ammerman said this is twice as much as what the probation department had recommended.
“I’ve had it with people misbehaving and causing problems at the jail,” Ammerman said. “I’ve absolutely had it.”
Ammerman said the administration at the jail is now issuing reports to the judges on whether or not an inmate is misbehaving while at the jail and the judges are now taking this into consideration when handing out their sentences.
Likewise, the judges also take it under consideration when they get a report from the jail that an inmate has been very cooperative and a good inmate.