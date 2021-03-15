Torie Marie May Snedden, 30, of Allport, pleaded guilty to drug delivery charges and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Snedden pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-buprenorphine, an ungraded felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors and was sentenced to serve six months to three years at SCI-Muncy, consecutive to her current prison sentence by Judge Cherry.
Snedden’s court-appointed attorney Pat Lavelle of DuBois asked Cherry to give her a concurrent sentence so she could get out of prison earlier.
Snedden participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing, and said she made a lot of mistakes in her life and said jail has allowed her to get her life back on track.
“I guess I’m asking you for another chance,” Snedden said.
In addition to the prison sentence, Cherry fined Snedden $1 plus cost for each count and gave her two years of concurrent probation. She is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 14, 2019 at 2:51 a.m. state police responded to the Morrisdale Minit Mart for a report of two unconscious people in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Snedden was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and inside the vehicle were found methamphetamine and 50 buprenorphine pills.
Certified Legal Intern Nicole DuGan represented the commonwealth at the hearing.