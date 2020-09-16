ALTOONS — Accused murder Anthony Grant Boone, 36, of Howard/West Decatur, passed away Tuesday night, according to Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark in a telephone interview with The Progress.
Boone is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Solt, 40, of Clearfield, to death with a rifle as she sat on a backyard swing the afternoon of Aug. 27 along Legion Road in the Hyde section of Clearfield.
Boone fled the scene in his vehicle — along with his dog — and a manhunt ensued, involving multiple agencies throughout the region.
Authorities received a report the next day on Aug. 28 that Boone was spotted between Clearfield and Curwensville. Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough police and state troopers were dispatched to the area, and they located him with a rifle near Hogback Bridge at approximately 2 p.m. Boone shot himself in the chest/shoulder area when police ordered him to drop his firearm, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Clark said Boone was taken off the ventilator at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at UPMC Altoona.
Boone died as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest from a high powered rifle, according to Clark.
Clark reported Boone's vehicle was found by a resident over the weekend in a heavily wooded area of Hartshorn Road in Pike Township and it is currently in the Lawrence Township Police Department garage.
Boone's dog was found a few days after the incident in good health and is currently being housed at Clearfield County SPCA.
Clark said the homicide investigation took a great deal of time and thanked all of the police officers involved in the incident.
"They did a tremendous job," Clark said. "And my heartfelt thanks to all the agencies that helped us out get through that very difficult 24 hours."