Accused drug dealer James Michael Dillen, 26, of Grassflat waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Dillen is charged with possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; flight to avoid apprehension, a felony of the third degree; and intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount, personal use; delivery of drug parapheralia and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 11, Clearfield-based state police were infomed that Dillen, who had a warrant for his arrest, was seen around the 700-block of Houser Avenue in Bradford Township.
Upon arrival on scene, Peters saw Dillen run into a wooded area.
Troopers pursued Dillen on foot and Dillen was ordered to stop several times or be “Tased.”
Dillen eventually fell to the ground and was taken into custody.
He was found with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine in a plastic bag, eight syringes, 25 glass smoking pipes — 22 of which were new and unused, two metal spoons, two lighters, a methamphetamine smoking kit, a small amount of marijuana and a pipe scraping tool.
Dillen was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Dillen was represented by Sean Thomas Logue of Carnegie; the commonwealth was represented by District Attorney Ryan Sayers.