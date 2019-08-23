Accused methamphetamine dealer Michael Edward McFarland, 26, of Clearfield, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
McFarland is charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all of which are ungraded felonies, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 29 an undercover state trooper used a confidential informant to set up the purchase of five grams of methamphetamine for $350.
The CI met McFarland at his Palmer Street residence in Lawrence Township. However, when the CI arrived, McFarland only had 4.5 grams, which the CI purchased for $320.
On July 31, a second buy was set up with McFarland. The CI and McFarland met at an apartment in Chester Hill where the CI purchased 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $200.
McFarland was then taken into custody and he was found with a white pill and a straw.
His residence was searched and police found a bag of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded syringe with an unknown substance, packaging materials, a scale, and smoking devices.
McFarland is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. He was represented by court-appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg. First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo represented the commonwealth.