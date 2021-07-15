Avory Ross Smay, 24, of Clearfield, who is accused of drug trafficking, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Smay is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 14 state parole agents contacted Lawrence Township Police. The agents said they went to a residence along Robinson Avenue in Hyde to serve a warrant on a male. When they entered the home they found a large amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia, with people possibly hiding in the attic.
Lawrence Township Police responded to the scene and parole agents said when they entered the residence, they found duffel bags containing suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.
While in the residence, the agents said they heard noises coming from the attic and shouted commands for them to come out or they would be coming up.
When they received no response they entered the attic and found Smay and Tessa Robison, 30, of Clearfield pretending to be sleeping.
Inside the residence was found baggies of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana as well as grinders, a scale, and empty baggies and lighters. The suspected drugs were sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing.
Smay was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail; bail was reduced on Wednesday to $100,000 unsecured and he was released.
Smay was represented at the hearing by court-appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
Robison is also facing drug delivery charges and she waived her right to a preliminary hearing last month.