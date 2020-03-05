Brandon Howard Corman, 27, of Kylertown who was caught sleeping in a car containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Corman is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors and careless driving; and careless driving a summary offense.
Trp. John Bacher of the Clearfield state police testified on Dec. 14 at 2:51 a.m. he was dispatched to the Morrisale Minit Mart for a report of two people sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Upon arrival he found a male, Corman sleeping in the driver’s seat and a female Torie Snedden sleeping in the passenger seat of a Toyota Celica. The vehicle was registered to Snedden.
After some effort, Bacher said he was able to wake them up. He said Corman’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he appeared to be under the influenve of a controlled substance.
He administered a field sobriety test on Bacher, which he failed.
Bacher said he ran both of their names in the state crime computer and found they both had warrants for their arrest.
Bacher said he searched Corman and found an “owe sheet,” a sheet of paper containing the names of people and how much money they owe them, commonly used by drug dealers to keep track of who owes them money.
He said items were scattered throughout the car.
“It was like they were living in the car,” Bacher said.
Inside the vehicle he found a can with a false lid containing a half an ounce of methaphetamine, which is a large amount because there are about 14 grams in a half ounce and a single dose of methamphetamine is about 1/4 of a gram.
He also found a digital scale and numerous unused plastic baggies commonly used for packaging illegal drugs.
Bacher said he first took Snedden to the Clearfield County Jail on the warrant and transported Corman to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Laboratory testing showed Corman has methamphetamine in his system.
Corman’s attorney Daniel Bell of the public defender’s office argued in his closing arguments that the possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charge be dropped because none of the drugs were found on his person and were found in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.
First Assistant District Leanne Nedza argued that with the owe sheet found in Corman’s pocket and the large amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the vehicle shows that Corman was intending to sell the methamphetamine and asked that all charges be bound over to court.
As for bail, Bell said Corman is currently being held in state prison on a detainer and asked that bail be set at secured amount so Corman could possibly get time credit for his time in jail.
Nedza did not disagree with this and Glass set bail at $5,000 monetary bail.