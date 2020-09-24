Floyd Eric Russell, 53, of Clearfield who is accused of having a marijuana growing operation at his home, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 8 Clearfield Borough Police arrived at Russell’s residence on Zimmerman Avenue to conduct a search warrant pertaining to a theft and burglary investigation conducted by the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Inside a storage shed police found lights and 15 flowering pots filled with dirt, a temperature gauge, a jug filled with water and a suspected marijuana plant.
Podliski said the items found are commonly used in growing marijuana and it appeared Russell was preparing to have the marijuana transplanted into the pots.
Inside the kitchen was found a pill bottle containing suspected marijuana seeds, and a clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found hidden in a guitar in a bedroom.
A large marijuana plant was also found growing in the yard.
Russell is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, ungraded felony, two counts; intentional possession of a controlled substance, two counts, ungraded misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts, ungraded misdemeanor.
Russell is free on $25,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Russell was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.