Benjamin Noah Lanager, 20, of Hawk Run, who is accused of marijuana trafficking, waived his right to preliminary hearings in two cases against him before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling at Centralized Court on Wednesday.
In the first case, Lanager is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors; and careless driving, a summary offense.
In the second case he is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges in the first case stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 20 when Lanager was stopped at a state police checkpoint on the Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township.
During the stop the state trooper could smell marijuana smoke coming from the vehicle.
The vehicle was searched and inside the center console was found eight bags of suspected marijuana, plastic bags for packaging, a grinder, a digital scale, and a smoking pipe.
On the rear passenger floor there was a bag containing a Mason jar filled with suspected marijuana, plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, plastic bags for packaging, a smoking pipe, rolling papers and deodorizing spray.
A field sobriety test was performed on Lanager and he was found to be impaired. Lanager also admitted he sells marijuana, according to a previous article in The Progress.
For the second case, according to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 28, at 11:45 p.m. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Lanager along the Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township.
The odor of raw marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a bag containing 59.5 grams of marijuana and a digital scale was found in the rear cargo area.
Lanager is free on $10,000 unsecured bail in each case.
He is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.